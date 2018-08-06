Saia Inc (SAIA) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned approximately 0.68% of Saia worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 8.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saia by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Saia by 75.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 293,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 93.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saia opened at $75.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Saia had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $428.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $169,260.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

