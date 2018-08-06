SAExploration (SAEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter. SAExploration had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 232.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

SAExploration traded down $0.10, reaching $0.75, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,701. SAExploration has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SAExploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

