Ryder System, Inc. (R) EVP Karen M. Jones Sells 20,103 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) EVP Karen M. Jones sold 20,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $1,550,946.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryder System traded up $0.62, hitting $77.79, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 274,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $90.26.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 9.99%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Ryder System by 31.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 25.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,916,000 after acquiring an additional 427,482 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.