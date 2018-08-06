Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $248,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $254,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,098. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.64. Ryanair has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 18.47%. equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.