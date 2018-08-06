Rubycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.05 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. Rubycoin has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $2,625.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00090907 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001345 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023288 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 25,920,982 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

