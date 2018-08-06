RPS Group (RPS) Price Target Increased to GBX 290 by Analysts at Numis Securities

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price target upped by Numis Securities from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research note released on Thursday. Numis Securities currently has an add rating on the stock.

RPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

RPS Group traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06), reaching GBX 243 ($3.19), during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,098. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.36 ($2.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.50 ($4.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

