RPC Group (RPC) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050

RPC Group (LON:RPC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.80) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RPC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,120 ($14.72).

Get RPC Group alerts:

RPC stock opened at GBX 783.60 ($10.30) on Monday. RPC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 714.50 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,032 ($13.56).

RPC Group (LON:RPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 72 ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 71.20 ($0.94) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). RPC Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.51%.

In related news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat sold 48,459 shares of RPC Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.04), for a total value of £370,226.76 ($486,436.42). Also, insider Simon Kesterton sold 13,026 shares of RPC Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 697 ($9.16), for a total value of £90,791.22 ($119,289.48).

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.