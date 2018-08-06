Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (RDS.A) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. 2,710,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,833. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.29). Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

