Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (RBS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 268.40 ($3.53) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays set a GBX 325 ($4.27) price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Shore Capital lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.94) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.73 ($3.81).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 251.60 ($3.31) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.20 ($4.00).

In other news, insider Ross McEwan purchased 184,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £500,667.08 ($657,820.37).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

