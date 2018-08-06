Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) PT Lowered to GBX 285 at Shore Capital

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price trimmed by Shore Capital from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RBS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays set a GBX 325 ($4.27) price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 289.73 ($3.81).

RBS traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 252 ($3.31). 16,635,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.20 ($4.00).

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Ross McEwan bought 184,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £500,667.08 ($657,820.37).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

