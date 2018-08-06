Roth Capital Lowers Energous (WATT) Price Target to $24.50

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $48.50 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.88.

WATT opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Energous has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $313.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Energous had a negative return on equity of 201.72% and a negative net margin of 9,750.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. equities analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 10,540 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $163,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 1,645 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,030.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,325 shares of company stock worth $530,581. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energous by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Energous by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

