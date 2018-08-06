Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bemis (BMS)

Bemis (NYSE:BMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMS. ValuEngine upgraded Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bemis in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.
NYSE:BMS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.06. 5,467,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,471. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. Bemis has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $53.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMS. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 50.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bemis in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bemis in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bemis in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Bemis in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.
About Bemis
Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.
Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.