Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bemis (BMS)

Bemis (NYSE:BMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMS. ValuEngine upgraded Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bemis in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE:BMS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.06. 5,467,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,471. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. Bemis has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Bemis had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 2.66%. Bemis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Bemis will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMS. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 50.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bemis in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bemis in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bemis in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Bemis in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

