Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share (RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s FY2019 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Investec lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.271 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 26.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 4.9% during the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 22,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 13.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 15.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

