Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €117.31 ($138.01).

Rheinmetall opened at €99.76 ($117.36) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €71.11 ($83.66) and a one year high of €116.80 ($137.41).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

