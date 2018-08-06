Reviewing Globus Medical (GMED) and Valeritas (VLRX)

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) and Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeritas has a beta of 4.55, meaning that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and Valeritas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 2 2 8 0 2.50 Valeritas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Globus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.49%. Valeritas has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.90%. Given Valeritas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valeritas is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.91% 15.14% 13.74% Valeritas -225.97% -1,768.69% -90.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and Valeritas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $635.98 million 8.08 $107.34 million $1.31 40.22 Valeritas $20.25 million 1.74 -$49.30 million ($8.29) -0.18

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas. Valeritas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Valeritas shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Valeritas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Valeritas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company's disruptive technology products comprise products that allow for minimally invasive surgical techniques; and new treatment alternatives, including imaging, navigational, and robotic technologies, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products. Its disruptive technology products also consist of regenerative biologics products, including bioactive glass-based bone void fillers and ceramic-collagen for pelvic/extremity and posterolateral spinal fusion procedures; and interventional pain management solutions, which comprise treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including compression screws, fixation plates, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Further, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.