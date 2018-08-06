Reviewing Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) & China Distance Education (DL)

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE: BEDU) and China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and China Distance Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Distance Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than China Distance Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and China Distance Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A China Distance Education $130.99 million 2.04 $14.93 million N/A N/A

China Distance Education has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and China Distance Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A China Distance Education 3.94% 9.25% 2.65%

Risk & Volatility

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Distance Education has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of China Distance Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of China Distance Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Distance Education beats Bright Scholar Education Holdngs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.