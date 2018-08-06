Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.91.

Revance Therapeutics traded up $0.22, reaching $27.07, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,957. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $987.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,690.62% and a negative return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,874 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $86,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

