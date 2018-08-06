Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROIC. ValuEngine cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.64.

NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 43,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,074. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,643,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 131.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,712,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 972,575 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,509,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 593,734 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 37.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,941,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after purchasing an additional 533,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 241,691 shares in the last quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

