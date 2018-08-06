Resolute Energy (REN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resolute Energy traded up $0.25, reaching $30.25, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 364,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,005. The firm has a market cap of $694.98 million, a PE ratio of 504.17 and a beta of 3.35. Resolute Energy has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

In other Resolute Energy news, CEO Richard F. Betz bought 3,500 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

