Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RSLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences traded down $0.05, reaching $0.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20. Reshape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical device company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 1,715.25% and a negative return on equity of 69.19%. equities research analysts anticipate that Reshape Lifesciences will post -9.15 EPS for the current year.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

