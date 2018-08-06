Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CIGNA Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CI)

CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CIGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for CIGNA’s FY2020 earnings at $17.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.43.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $189.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. CIGNA has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other CIGNA news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,909.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CIGNA in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CIGNA in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CIGNA by 3,122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in CIGNA by 5,077.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

