Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Petroquest Energy Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PQUE)

Petroquest Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQUE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Petroquest Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Petroquest Energy’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PQUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petroquest Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroquest Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of PQUE stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.24. Petroquest Energy has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

