Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Water Works Company Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst A. Cohen now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2018 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.79.

American Water Works stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 107.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 515,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,290,734.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

