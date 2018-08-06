Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Republic First Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.5446102785167 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

FRBK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. 1,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,078. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $455.29 million, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

