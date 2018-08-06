Rentberry Trading Down 0.6% This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Rentberry has a market cap of $4.24 million and $8,956.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00374742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00195412 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,464,482 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

