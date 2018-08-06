Renos Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (RNS)

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Renos has a market capitalization of $536,141.00 and approximately $668.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Renos has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Renos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Renos

Renos (CRYPTO:RNS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. The official website for Renos is renoscoin.com . Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin

Buying and Selling Renos

Renos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Renos using one of the exchanges listed above.

