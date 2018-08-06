Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Receives $68.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

RGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

RGNX traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. 8,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,533. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -1.16. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $2.04. Regenxbio had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,385.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,675 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,130,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,610,000 after acquiring an additional 705,700 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

