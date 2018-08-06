Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RRGB. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.40.
NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.65. 524,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,110. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $480.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.24.
In other news, CFO Guy J. Constant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.