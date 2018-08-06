Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RRGB. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.65. 524,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,110. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $480.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guy J. Constant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

