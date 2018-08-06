Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,500 ($58.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.02). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 7,400 ($95.79) to GBX 7,600 ($98.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 5,500 ($71.20) to GBX 5,850 ($75.73). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,100 ($91.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,600 ($98.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.09) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($77.67) price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/27/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($81.55) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/24/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 7,400 ($95.79) price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($90.61) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.20) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,600 ($85.44) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,660 ($86.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,450 ($83.50) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($90.61) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a GBX 6,300 ($81.55) price target on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($90.61) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.20) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/12/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 5,450 ($70.55) to GBX 5,500 ($71.20). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from £100 ($129.45) to GBX 6,500 ($84.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group traded up GBX 65 ($0.84), hitting GBX 6,865 ($88.87), during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,241,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,562 ($72.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($104.99).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 70.50 ($0.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,030 ($78.06) per share, with a total value of £48,782.70 ($63,149.13).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.