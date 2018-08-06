Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DHER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER):

8/3/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €45.30 ($52.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Delivery Hero had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/29/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2018 – Delivery Hero was given a new €46.50 ($54.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero traded down €0.82 ($0.95), reaching €47.06 ($54.72), on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 632,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero AG has a 52 week low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 52 week high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.