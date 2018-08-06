Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reaves Utilities ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of UTES stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. Reaves Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

