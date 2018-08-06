Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reaves Utilities ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of UTES stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. Reaves Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply