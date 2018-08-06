Reading International, Inc. Class A (RDI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reading International, Inc. Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Reading International, Inc. Class A traded up $0.02, hitting $15.75, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $361.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.33. Reading International, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Reading International, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.84%. equities research analysts forecast that Reading International, Inc. Class A will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Reading International, Inc. Class A by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Reading International, Inc. Class A by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 140,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benchmark Capital Advisors boosted its position in Reading International, Inc. Class A by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reading International, Inc. Class A by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Reading International, Inc. Class A by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

