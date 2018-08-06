Raytheon (RTN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $221.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon is one of the best-positioned large-cap defense players due to its non-platform centric focus. Due to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive numerous orders from both Pentagon as well as foreign allies. Lately, the company has prioritized its investments in high energy lasers, high power microwaves, hypersonics, next-generation sensors and cybersecurity. To that end, realizing the fact that Hypersonic systems is the next wave of technology relative to advanced missile systems, Raytheon is executing several activities in the areas of hypersonics and counter-hypersonics.Its Patriot missile-defense systems have seen a number of buyers in recent times including international customers from Europe as well as the Middle East. However, factors like tough competition and political uncertainty continue to be major headwind for Raytheon. Its shares also underperformed the industry in the last one year.”

Get Raytheon alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $219.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.59.

Raytheon opened at $195.80 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Raytheon has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $209,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,706.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon (RTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.