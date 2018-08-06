Raymond James Increases North American Construction Group (NOA) Price Target to C$11.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOA. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial restated a top pick rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of North American Construction Group opened at C$9.14 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$4.52 and a 12-month high of C$9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

