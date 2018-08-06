Ramaco Resources (METC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25, reports. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 6.69%.

Ramaco Resources traded down $0.01, reaching $6.25, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 82,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,021. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $250.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.07.

METC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

