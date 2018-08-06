RadiSys (RSYS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

RSYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded RadiSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded RadiSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RadiSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RadiSys in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadiSys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Get RadiSys alerts:

RSYS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 38,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,525. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.54. RadiSys has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.55 million. RadiSys had a negative return on equity of 126.30% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. equities research analysts predict that RadiSys will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in RadiSys by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RadiSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RadiSys by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 148,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in RadiSys by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 197,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in RadiSys by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 709,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC).

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RadiSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadiSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.