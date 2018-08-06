RadiSys (RSYS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
RSYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded RadiSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded RadiSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RadiSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RadiSys in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadiSys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.13.
RSYS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 38,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,525. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.54. RadiSys has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in RadiSys by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RadiSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RadiSys by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 148,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in RadiSys by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 197,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in RadiSys by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 709,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RadiSys Company Profile
Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC).
