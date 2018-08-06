Quanterix (QTRX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quanterix earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4830116227284 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,281. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

