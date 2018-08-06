Qiagen (QGEN) and Mesoblast (MESO) Head to Head Comparison

Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Qiagen has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qiagen and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.42 billion 6.13 $40.39 million $1.27 29.98 Mesoblast $2.41 million 250.86 -$76.81 million ($0.97) -6.62

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 5.26% 12.22% 6.07% Mesoblast -256.91% -11.77% -9.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qiagen and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 5 4 0 2.44 Mesoblast 1 0 5 0 2.67

Qiagen presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 144.03%. Given Mesoblast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Qiagen.

Summary

Qiagen beats Mesoblast on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, a cloud-based platform that interprets data from next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based decision support solution; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and select gene-and pathway-specific solutions from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; QIAcube robotic workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; QIAxcel for nucleic acid separation; QIAgility, a benchtop instrument for PCR setup; and ESEQuant instruments that enable optical measurement for point of need molecular testing in physician practices, emergency rooms, remote areas, and other applications. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop gene expression profiles for immuno-oncology therapies. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MPC-150-IM for chronic and end-stage heart failure; MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain; and MSC-100-IV for acute graft versus host disease in children. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetic kidney diseases and type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration agreement with JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Singapore, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

