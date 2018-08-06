Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Cut by Analyst (APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Rudary now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A opened at $34.75 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $54,684.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $547,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 165.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,722,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,646,000 after buying an additional 2,321,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,727,000 after buying an additional 1,415,957 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 856,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 802,095 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 190.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 723,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 474,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 11.5% in the first quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,519,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,854,000 after buying an additional 464,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate.

