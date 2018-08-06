Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2020 earnings at $13.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.10.

Shares of Teleflex opened at $245.86 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $203.13 and a 52-week high of $288.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $2,567,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Teleflex by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teleflex by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $2,475,141.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,660,305.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,461,639 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

