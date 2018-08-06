Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc Boosted by Oppenheimer (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 46.86% and a return on equity of 72.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.67.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International opened at C$82.56 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.55 and a 1 year high of C$88.36.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$79.70 per share, with a total value of C$451,899.00. Also, Director Lisa Giles-Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.03, for a total transaction of C$1,525,750.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

