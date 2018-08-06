Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Lowered by Analyst

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Intersect ENT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

XENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Intersect ENT in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of Intersect ENT opened at $26.40 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $812.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $535,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $245,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,810.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,676. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

