Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. InterDigital had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDCC. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. National Securities began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

InterDigital opened at $80.50 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $47,230.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $461,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,260 shares of company stock worth $517,893. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

