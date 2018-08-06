Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf Inc Lowered by Analyst (DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

DBD opened at $7.00 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $508.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, insider Gerrard Schmid bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

