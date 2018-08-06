Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Reduced by Analyst

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($6.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines opened at $68.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.70. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 326.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 602.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

