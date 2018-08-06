Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of Molina Healthcare opened at $126.43 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $130.88. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $336,666. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

