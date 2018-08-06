Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOXF. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of Fox Factory opened at $61.45 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 27.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $64,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,118.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $982,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,660 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

