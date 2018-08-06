Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Strayer Education Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (STRA)

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strayer Education in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Strayer Education’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

STRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Strayer Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

STRA opened at $122.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Strayer Education has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $132.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Strayer Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Strayer Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strayer Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Strayer Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Strayer Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Brock sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $450,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Jones sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $373,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,135. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

