Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Issued By Northcoast Research

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Pitney Bowes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.03 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 138.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBI. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach bought 11,100 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 657.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,189,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 3,636,177 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 371.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 966,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 761,706 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 601.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 502,600 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

