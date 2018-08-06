Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Clovis Oncology Issued By Oppenheimer (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Clovis Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($6.16) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.56). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 93.40% and a negative net margin of 382.83%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLVS. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,955,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,859,000 after purchasing an additional 552,879 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4,092.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 249,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 243,313 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,509,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,704,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 355,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 148,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.